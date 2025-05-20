The people of South Andros set to enjoy a $1.04 million water improvement project

Apex President Willie Simmons, WSc General Manager Robert Deal and Deputy General Manager Mr. Cyprian Gibson

NASSAU| Another happy day has come for the people of South Andros as the Water and Sewerage Corporation, guided with strong leadership, has delivered a water improvement project to enhance the lives of residents.

At the signing on Monday was South and Central Andros MP and Chairman of WSC State Minister Hon. Leon Lundy.

Deputy General Manager Mr. Cyprian Gibson provided a technical overview of the project and emphasized the Corporation’s oversight role.

“The works are designed to close a strategic gap in our distribution system,” Mr. Gibson explained. “By linking the Reverse Osmosis plant and the wellfield, we’re building flexibility into the network, allowing us to manage pressure, schedule maintenance more efficiently, and better serve our customers across South Andros.”

Apex Pavers Company Limited, which is already mobilized in South Andros for other infrastructure works, was awarded the contract based on its competitive pricing, relevant experience, and existing operational presence.

“We are proud to partner with the Water and Sewerage Corporation once again,” said Willie Simmons, President of Apex Pavers Company Limited. “This project is not only technically significant but personally meaningful to us, and we’re committed to executing it to the highest standards.”

In September 2024, as PM Philip Davis KC signed desalination plants for Cat Island, the PM noted that more water improvements are on the way.

The PM noted several other multi-million-dollar investments throughout our Family Islands, citing that these latest works form part of a wider $190 million-plus capital works program that will finally set right our nation’s public water and sanitation infrastructure.