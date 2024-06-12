Registrar General’s Department – transitioning from current E-Services corporate digital portal, and launching new corporate digital platform

STATEMENT: The general public is advised that the Registrar General’s Department is transitioning from its current E-Services corporate digital portal, and launching its new corporate digital platform – Corporate Administrative Registry Services (C.A.R.S).

Commencing Thursday, 13th June, 2024, at 5:00p.m., the E-Services platform will be disabled and will no longer be available for public use. During the period 14th – June, 2024 – 21st

June, 2024, all corporate services provided b the Registrar General’s Department will be facilitated ONLY in person over the counter at the Registrar General’s Department until C.A.R.S is officially released to the general public.

The Registrar General’s Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused during this transition period and looks forward to providing you with a new and improved digital product with improved quality of service.

END.