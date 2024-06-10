Finally, nation-wide comprehensive energy reform is happening in The Bahamas!

HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF PM DAVIS ENGAGING THE WORLD!

For too long, high electricity prices and unreliable power have burdened families and businesses, holding our country back. Our outdated energy infrastructure, with transformers and substations over 50 years old, relies on heavy and diesel fuels, lacking capacity for clean energy like solar and resilience against hurricanes.

Prime Minister Davis and the PLP Government are addressing these issues head-on with long-term solutions. Solar energy is coming to The Bahamas! Rates will decrease for the most vulnerable and increase for the biggest consumers.

Read more about these transformative changes here: https://opm.gov.bs/newenergyera/

This is a game-changing breakthrough for our economy and country.