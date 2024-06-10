Airport Authority Head of Security, Supt. Dencle Barr passes…

Supt. Dencle Barr

DPM Chester Cooper: It is with a very heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of our esteemed Head of Security, Supt. Dencle Barr. His transition into eternity leaves us with a profound sense of loss. Mr. Barr’s dedication and leadership have been invaluable to the Airport Authority and the aviation community.

We ask that you keep his family and the entire Airport Authority family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May we all find strength and comfort in the cherished memories of his remarkable contributions and the legacy he leaves behind.