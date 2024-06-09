Long Island records a traffic fatality claiming the life of Atlantis Employee Doreen Hanna-Cartwright

Doreen Hanna-Cartwright

LONG ISLAND| Bahamas Press is reporting another Long Island traffic fatality during this Regatta weekend.

The accident happened just after 5pm on Sunday evening on Long Island which claimed the life of young Doreen Hanna-Cartwright. The incident occurred between Pettys and Hampton on the island and involved a white minivan and a black truck which were traveling in opposite directions.

Back in January 2022 three young men lost their lives in a mashup on Long Island. Mandie Constantakis Jr, 19, Manoli Constantakis, 21, and Trevon Roxbury 19 all died following that fatal incident.

Bahamas Press reminds persons operating a motor vehicle to drive with due care and attention. Do not text and drive. Do not drink and drive. Buckle up when operating a vehicle. Drive within the speed limits. SPEED KILLS! DRIVE TO ARRIVE ALIVE!

