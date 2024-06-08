EDUCATOR at Jack Hayward Senior suddenly passes…

Shandrea Missick-Ferguson

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is following the sudden death of a super healthy coach and PE teacher on the island of Grand Bahama.

We are getting word just moments ago of the passing of Shandrea Missick-Ferguson the Physical Education educator at Jack Hayward Senior High School.

BP is learning the young mother passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm.

In a note to staff Principal Ms Malissa Cooper informed faculty of the sudden passing writing, “… it is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of our family members Mrs Shandera Missick-Ferguson.” She called on to keep the family in prayers during this most difficult time.

