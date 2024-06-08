Search teams found the body of missing jet ski operator Dishon Russell

Dishon Russell, 25

FREEPORT| Another man is dead at sea this time in the community of Grand Bahama Island.

Search rescue efforts involving the police, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and Grand Bahama residents for a missing Jet Ski operator have concluded after he was discovered unresponsive on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, around 9:20 a.m., a local boater, involved with the search for missing Jet Ski operator, Dishon Russell, discovered the unresponsive 25-year-old male about half a mile offshore in Coral Beach waters.

Russell went missing around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, while operating a jet ski, when he encountered a wave that caused his jet ski to overturn.

The body was transported to the local hospital, where an autopsy will be performed to determine

the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.

We report yinner decide!