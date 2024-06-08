Two staffers at Baha Mar involved in that Rose Island boating crash on Labour Day – TWO DIED!

NASSAU| Employees of Baha Mar are mourning the loss of its Vice President of Engineering, who lost his life along with another male following a freak boating accident near Rose Island on Friday June 7th..

Police were called to the scene near Rose Island when three men – traveling into Andros – struck a reef in the area and all three passengers were thrown overboard.

Bahamas Press can now confirm the deceased victims are Sean Laing VP of Engineering at Baha Mar Resorts and Luke Rolle a conch stand businessman. Laing was the captain of the vessel.

Baha Mar’s Director of Security Mr Julian Butler survived the crash and was taken to hospital. Butler is also a Reserve Police Officer in the RBPF.

Bahamas Press offers our prayers to the family and pray that their souls rest in peace.

