Reigning champion Steven Gardiner withdraws from 400m at Paris Olympics

Paris| The Bahamian sprinter’s lane three was left vacant in heat four of round one, leaving a sense of shock at the Stade de France.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with injuries recently but remained a strong contender at Paris 2024. He won gold in Tokyo, running 43.85secs to beat out Anthony Zambrano and Kirani James.

Gardiner pulled up injured in his World Championship 400m semi-final in Budapest last year.

“It was pretty bad,” Gardiner reflected about the injury, diagnosed as a two-millimetre tear in his right tendon. “It’s a good thing that I didn’t keep on going because I could have torn it right off the bone. So I’m happy to get through it and can compete again.”

Elsewhere, Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith began his bid for gold with a smooth run to qualify for the semi-finals.