Remembrance Day service at Christ Church Cathedral at 11am

The Cabinet Office announces that Remembrance Day will be observed on Sunday, 10 th November, 2024, with the traditional service at Christ Church Cathedral beginning at 11:00 a.m., and the official service at the Cenotaph, Garden of Remembrance at 12:15 p.m.

A procession consisting of Parliamentarians, youth and civic organizations, and the uniform branches will follow the service from the church to the Cenotaph.

Her Excellency, the Governor-General will give Remarks via the ZNS television Network on Friday, 8 th November, with a re-broadcast on Sunday, 10 th November, 2024.

The church service and ceremony at the Cenotaph will be broadcast live via the ZNS radio and television Network.

Cabinet Office

7 th November, 2023