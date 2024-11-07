10 HAITIAN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Magistrate Court

Nassau, Bahamas – November 5, 2024 – On today’s date, ten Haitian nationals were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court #10 before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on various immigration-related offenses. The individuals faced charges of Overstaying and Illegal Landing, and were convicted.

The following individuals were convicted and sentenced as follows:

 Rosny Cepoudy (M): Convicted of Overstaying and fined $1,000 or sentenced to one (1) month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

 Rony Almonor (M) & Alandae Chribin (M): Both convicted of Overstaying and each fined $2,500 and sentenced to eight (8) months at BDOCS.

 Raymond Bordin (M) & Jean W. Octave (M): Both convicted of Overstaying and each fined $2,000 and sentenced to six (6) months at BDOCS.

 Bendy Marsheille (M): Convicted of Overstaying and fined $1,500 or sentenced to two (2) months at BDOCS.

 Ronel Louissaint (M): Convicted of Overstaying and fined $1,500 or sentenced to one (1) month at BDOCS. The following females were convicted of Illegal Landing and sentenced accordingly:

 Solange Charlot (F): Convicted of Illegal Landing and fined $300 or sentenced to four (4) months at BDOCS.

 Clarilanine Jachale (F): Convicted of Illegal Landing and fined $300 or sentenced to six (6) months at BDOCS.

 Altina Breus (F): Convicted of Illegal Landing and fined $300 or sentenced to two (2) months at BDOCS.

Upon payment of fines or completion of sentences, all individuals will be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation. The public is reminded that the department is committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance with Statute Laws of the country.

For more information, contact the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530, 1-242-604-0027, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or our Investigation hotlines (anonymously) at 1-242-604-0249, 1-242-604-0171/2 or 1-242-604-0196.