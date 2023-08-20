Ret. Superintendent Drexel “Father” Cartwright passes suddenly…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of another retired police officer.

We can confirm the passing of retired Superintendent Drexel “Father” Cartwright.

Mr Cartwright who passed away on Saturday suddenly was a certified fraud examiner and worked in the Commercial Crime Section of the Central Detective Unit both on New Providence and Grand Bahama Island. He specialized in solving many White-Collar Crimes in the country.

Up to Friday past Cartwright was still giving sound advice to officers and colleagues. This is a shock to many.

May his soul rest in peace.