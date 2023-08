NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius Smith received executive team members of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) in a courtesy call at the Offfice of the Governor General, August 16, 2023.

Pictured from left: Lester Miller, Lester Stuart, Deidre LaRoda, Chairman Leroy Major, H.E. Sir Cornelius Smith, Troy Sampson, Kervan Culmer, and Martin Albury. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)