Lauretta Dean

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is announcing the sad passing of retired educator Ms. Lauretta Dean of Roselda Woodside Primary formerly Mastic Point Primary in North Andros.

Ms. Dean slipped from time to eternity last evening, Saturday 16th September, 2023.

She was loved and adored by so many for her impactful way of teaching.

We at BP express sincere condolences to her family, students, loved ones and all those who knew her.

May her soul rest in peace.