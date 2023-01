Dr. C. B Moss

NASSAU| Historian and political activist Rev’d Dr. C. B Moss, who collapsed at the Majority Rule Church Service at St. Agnes Anglican Church this morning, has been placed in a medically induced coma at Doctor’s Hospital.

He has since arriving at hospital coded THREE times.

Doctors tell BP it is a wait and see situation as he is in critical care. Pray for him.

