GG C. A Smith, PM Philip Davis KC and Mrs Davis. DPM Chester Cooper and Mrs Cooper at Majority Rule Day service.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Majority Rule 56th Anniversary Ecumenical Service, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road, Grants Town.

The service was conducted by Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, and attended by many dignitaries. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)