Robber shot dead in Lizzy! BP Update on homicide…

file photo

Nassau| Bahamas Press has an update to that shooting death in Lizzy.

Police are presently on scene where a robber on bail out in the night beyond his bail condition was shot and killed by police on Barbados Avenue, Elizabeth Estates.

The robber attempted to rob the wife of a police officer and get away with her vehicle outside their home.

Well, the officer was home disarmed the bandit and shot him dead on the spot (Great police work)!

Good police training has paid off and in this case has saved the court’s time with another case with a career criminal.

BP is warning motorist to stop exiting your vehicles with the keys in the ignition. Every day at banks, ABMs, Gas stations we witness drivers leaving their cars running for an awaiting thief to carry. Stop it!

This writer witnessed 5 drivers at Rubis Gladstone Road leaving their cars running just waiting for the thieves to pull up. STOP IT!

Anyway, THIS WAS SOME GREAT POLICE WORK IN LIZZY TONIGHT!

We report yinner decide!