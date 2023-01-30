Safe Return of the Diplomatic Staff Stations in The Bahamas Embassy Port-au-Prince, Haiti…

See caption in the report.

NASSAU| The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the safe return of its Diplomatic officers stationed at the Embassy of The Bahamas in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, 30th January 2023.

The seven Diplomatic Officers were received by the Director General of Foreign Affairs, Ms Rhoda Jackson.

Pictured from left to right: Weston Saunders, Vice Consul; Chief Petty Officer Sherwin Scavella, Security Attache; Theodore Russell, Vice Consul, Captain Godfrey G Rolle, Charge d’ Affaires a.i.; Danielle Smith, Vice Consul; Ms Rhoda Mae Jackson, Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mrs Rochelle Rolle, Diplomatic Attache, CPO Torrey Forbes, Security Attache.

On 26 January 2023, after the security assessment presented less stable within Haiti, ongoing protests by the Haitian National Police against their authorities continued. The Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip E. B. Davis KC MP ordered an immediate involuntary departure from Haiti of all Diplomatic personnel out of caution.

The measure is temporary in light of recent developments which require a corporate security and intelligence assessment and restaging.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold a press conference for the six Diplomatic Officers Tuesday, 31 January 2023.