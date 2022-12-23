Sam Bankman Fried released on Bond in a New York Court…

SBF released on bond.

SBF said almost nothing during the hearing, save for acknowledging the terms of his bond agreement, according to court reporters in attendance. Among those terms were wearing an ankle monitor at all times, relinquishing his passport and putting up his parents’ $4 million Palo Alto home as collateral.

SBF is now required to stay with his parents at their Bay Area residence, which is located near the Stanford University campus. Both his father, Joseph Bankman, and his mother, Barbara Fried, are longtime professors at Stanford.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Zixiao (Gary) Wang, the former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX) with defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a video statement that both Wang and Ellison have pleaded guilty to the charges and have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.