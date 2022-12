Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange.

BP Breaking| Well look here My Boy Sam Bankman ga be freed on a $250million bail application in the US according to a federal judge in New York today. Looka Dat!!!

Ya think Lincoln Bain and his American destabilize lying friends ga go protest now in New York? Watch the silence.

SBF perhaps could be back in his Albany flat this weekend.