Sexual Assault victim at Albany GETS NO JUSTICE FROM POLICE! WHY?! PART TWO

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is advancing a case for a family now settled deep inside the walls of Albany where a serious injustice against a woman has occurred.

We call on the Royal Bahamas Police Force and its Commissioner of Police DECENT Clayton Fernander to deliver JUSTICE for a woman attacked by a cross-dresser following a New Year’s Event at the Resort.

We share how Albany Top Boss Peter Charrington’s son Spenser Charrington allegedly groped Mrs Diana Gagnon while she danced with her husband at the Moulin Rouge-themed WHITE PARTY.

We remind the police that groping is Sexual Assault! This is the first act against the resident. The response to that ssexual assault was an attempt (several times by the way) by Mr Philippe Gagnon to defend his wife following the unwanted sexual attack by Spenser Charrington.

Police have not entertained the complaint of the Gagnons who are now being subjected to heavy victimization at Albany for defending themselves!

Spenser Charrington is a threat to the Albany Community and, before Bahamas Pressinforms our International partners about the happenings at this resort, we lay our case before the public so yinner see just why BP has lost it!

GROPING is SEXUAL ASSAULT!

The perpetrator Peter Charrington’s son Spenser Charrington remains uncharged almost five months following the assault?

WHERE IS THE JUSTICE FOR RESIDENTS?

Why has Spenser Charrington NOT BEEN CHARGED?

Who is the investigating officer behind this incident?

WHERE IS JUSTICE IN ALBANY?!

BP inquiries continue!