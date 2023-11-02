Shane Gibson has pulled out of the Chairmanship race and is on the ground campaigning for Kingsley Smith!

Party Leader of the PLP Philip Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Chairman Fred Mitchell

NASSAU- Bahamas Press is now learning the former Cabinet Minister and PLP strongman D. Shane Gibson has pulled out of the Chairmanship race of the PLP!

Leader Philip Davis and Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, who will be returned unchallenged in the upcoming National Convention have endorsed Chairman Fred Mitchell.

PLP Stalwarts are bragging about the dedication of Mitchell to help rebuild the party following the defeat in 2017 while PLPs suffered in opposition under “vicked” Minnis rule.

Most PLPs would recall how when constituency meetings had just 7 people in 2018, it was Mitchell who insisted that the meetings be held and growth came in the rebuilding phase. The Chairman went from branch to branch up and down across the country until the numbers grew.

BP is learning delegates now registering for the race across the country are sending their full support behind Chairman Mitchell. Even Team BP has endorsed the Chairman who we know has a huge majority going into the race. His post is being challenged by former Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes.

The WORD has been sent down! It’s the DCM! DAVIS COOPER AND MITCHELL to take the PLP into victory!

We report yinner decide!