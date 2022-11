Police hand bitten by shark.

Andros | A police officer could lose a hand after being attacked by a shark in the community of Morgan’s Bluff, Andros.

The police officer was in waters in the area when his hand was bitten by a shark. He fell into shock and had to be airlifted into the capital this afternoon.

The situation does not look pretty, but the officer will be ok in the end.

