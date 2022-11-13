State-Recognized Funeral for the late Pastor Neville Scavella

Acting PM Chester Cooper at the funeral service of Neville Scavella.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A State-Recognized Funeral was held for the late Pastor Neville Scavella, JP, former President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Chaplain of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper led the list of government officials in attendance and delivered remarks. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)