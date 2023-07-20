Six Bahamian Families Receive Keys to their New Homes

Six Bahamian families received the keys to their new homes at The Renaissance at Carmichael Opening, Key Presentation and Open House at the development, Friday, July 14, 2023. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis brought remarks during the event. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said as the country celebrates with the Bahamian families who are now just weeks away from moving into their homes at Renaissance at Carmichael, his administration realizes how important it is to prioritize government initiatives that help Bahamians achieve security and build wealth.

“Renaissance will eventually comprise of up to 200 affordable homes in Southern New Providence and that means 200 more Bahamian families will have a place to call home, a place to raise their children, a place to build memories and community, ” Prime Minister Davis said at The Renaissance at Carmichael Opening, Key Presentation and Open House at the development, Friday, July 14, 2023.

He explained Heritage Education Funds International, a subsidiary of Proven Wealth Management was important in making the expansion of affordable housing.

The Prime Minister said the development spans more than 70 acres with infrastructure already in place including roads, electricity, water and sewer systems.

He noted that the development includes condominiums and single-family homes constructed with quality materials and raised above road level for safety.

“We have also provided options for renewable energy and appliance and furniture packages.

“With home prices under $175,000 and mortgage options available through local financial institutions, we encourage all Bahamians to seize these opportunities to become homeowners.”

Prime Minister Davis said the six families receiving keys for new homes during the opening who are moving into the homes in September exemplify the strength and determination of the Bahamian people.

The new owners include persons in the Police and Defence Forces, a mother who attended the government’s first housing fair (who saved to secure her down payment) and a family raising a child with special needs.

The Prime Minister said the contractors built a specially adapted home to meet accessibility needs of the family raising a disabled child.

Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said in Phase I and II, Renaissance at Carmichael will consist of 106 single family homes and eight condominium buildings. The single-family homes will range from two bedrooms and three-bathroom models to three bedrooms and two-bathroom models.

The condominium units will range from one bedroom and one-bathroom models to three bedrooms and two-bathroom models.

The Housing Minister said, “Completed single homes and condominium buildings are being turned over in stages. All homes and condominiums will feature granite countertops, hurricane impact windows and architectural shingles and the prices will not exceed $175,000.”

She said as the homes are fully insulated, there will be greater energy efficiency. “This will lower the cost to keep the homes cool, a significant savings for Bahamians.”

The Minister noted that to be environmentally friendly, selective trees and plants that were removed to allow for the land clearing for the housing development will be replanted to all of the homes.

She explained that development was a public and private partnership between Heritage Education Complete Construction Investment and Development Company and The Bahamas Government.

Receiving their keys during the ceremony were the Miller, the Armbrister, the Cleare, the Mader, the Datson and the Lightbourne families.