Someone say they saw a rattle snake in Eleuthera – just like the persons who saw snake eggs in the 1980s under the Pindling Government!

The same someone who claimed they saw the African rattle snake didn’t take their daily pills! We have seen this show before!

East African Rattle Snake – File Photo

ELEUTHERA| So someone reported they seen an African rattle snake in Eleuthera. No location exactly was given and officials issued this statement:

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources is aware of a video

circulating depicting an East African Rattlesnake said to be seen on

Harbour Island, Eleuthera. Officials have moved to confirm the

contents of the video to ensure that they are real. In the meantime, as

a precaution, officials have reached out to the Ministry of Health to

source anti venom and with the Department of Immigration to source

work permits for expert snake catchers. The Ministry is also

investigating the alleged import through the Bahamas Agriculture

Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA), as there are stringent

processes in place to safeguard against these kinds of offenses. A

joint task force is on the ground at the alleged sighting location. We

encourage the public to remain calm but vigilant as investigations

continue. END

Bahamas Press wonders if this rattle snake story is from the same script writers of rattle snake eggs in trees planted along the airport road by the Piindling Government.

You know some stories are as old as the country, and the script writers are the same. The scriptures says there is nothing new under the sun. Maybe the same persons who saw it and reported it are the same ones who brought it. Ya never know.

We report yinner decide!