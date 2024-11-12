Miss Teen Bahamas left stranded in Johannesburg, South Africa after being terminated by pageant organizers during international competition…

Bahamian teen beauty queen 17-year-old Cameronique Evans fired in Johannesburg, South Africa

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now following a breaking story coming out of South Africa where pageant organizers of the Miss Teen Bahamas terminated the 2024 title holder for The Bahamas Miss Cameronique Evans. She was has been released from her duties.

According to a letter shared with BP organizers claimed her was fired following a “Breach of Contract” (read letters above and below).

The 17-year-old Bahamian was left alone in a Johannesburg airport following the sacking. According to letters shared with BP from sources close to the incident, the young teen was left struggling in the airport like a refugee. Thanks to the mother of a competing nation’s (Trinidad and Tobago) title holder, help came to bring young Cameronique back home safely.

We understand the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell quickly moved officers in London to make contact with the stranded citizen to get her back in the country safely.

Evans returned home from the disaster on Monday and has reunited with her family.

Bahamas Press believe this Mervie 2.0 incident should land pageant organizers before the courts upon their return into the country; after leaving a distraught female teen halfway around the world among ZULU DEM and the wild beasts deep in the motherland. This is HIGH TREASON if ya ask us… and should be met with the sharpest rebuke and strong public criticism following this wicked deal.

