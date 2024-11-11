Bay Street jammed with traffic as a bad accident sends one to hospital Monday afternoon

NASSAU| Bay Street was blocked tight this afternoon after a speeding #21 route bus crashed into the wall of Commonwealth Bank on Monday.

Dey say one mama’s false teeth dropped out and a young gal Brazilian hair fell off her head upon the impact. The incident unfolding at the junction of Christie Street and Bay Street. The crash occurred on Christie Street, knocking down a portion of the bank’s wall.

Emergency Services arrived on the scene taking an injured person to hospital as another small vehicle was also damaged in the street.

And while this unfolded another vehicle accident was being recorded on Dowdeswell Street.

Sunday night a bad accident unfolded between a truck and another small car near Checkers Restaurant on Carmichael Road, and big Monday morning two vehicles collided on Prince Charles Drive a short distance from the Oaktree Medical Centre in that part of the island.

Bahamas Press wonders where all these bad drivers come from on the streets of New Providence causing multiple accidents and serious infrastructural damage all around the island.

Yinner need to learn how to drive to arrive alive, especially these many drivers in these small (NON-CRASH TESTED COFFIN BOX) Japanese vehicles!

We report yinner decide!

Monday morning accident on Prince Charles Drive nest OakTree.