Energy Minister Discusses Plans to Expand Solar Projects

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the expansion of utility scale solar projects on New Providence is an important reform.

“To be clear, utility-scale solar projects refer to installations that are large size – with capacity greater than one megawatt and energy sold to utility companies,” the Energy Minister said during the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Energy and Transport: Energy Summit 2024 at Baha Mar resort, November 7, 2024.

Discussing solar expansion, she said, “The selected independent power producers for New Providence, namely, Eco Energy, INTI, and Compass will interconnect more renewable energy options to the electric grid.”

The Minister explained that over 200 acres of land combined has been set aside at Blue Hills Power Station, behind C.V. Bethel High School and Pine Crest Subdivision, and off Coral Harbour roundabout and Carmichael Road for the solar arrays.

She said the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and the independent power producers is currently being finalized. “We anticipate that work to prepare the land will start at the start of 2025.”

The Energy Minister said, “As we pursue our energy revolution, I wish to be clear: our communities on our Family Islands will not be left out or behind.

“Therefore, our third reform is the building of utility-scale solar in the Family Islands.”

She said the selected independent power producers by Island are Abaco and Eleuthera – Verdant and Consus; Andros – Providence Advisors; Exuma – INTI Corporation and Osprey Construction; and Long Island, San Salvador, and The Berry Islands – Wilkem Technologies and Roswall Incorporation.

The Minister noted that each project will be managed locally to minimize wastage, reduce generation costs, and will ultimately drive each island involved toward the goal of self-sustainability.

She said the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between BPL and the independent power producers is currently being finalized and the first groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for early 2025.

The Energy Minister also noted that by integrating LNG, the government aims to reduce overall energy costs, enhance the efficiency of the nation’s generation assets, and minimise environmental impacts.

“By 2026, we will construct a state-of-the-art 177 MW Combined Cycle LNG plant at the Blue Hills Power Station. This innovative facility will feature four natural gas units paired with two steam turbines, maximising efficiency by utilising excess steam from the gas units.”

She added, “This combined cycle configuration will be the most cost-effective generation solution in the BPL fleet. It will replace the 107 MW of rented generation capacity and address the 63 MW generation shortfall under contingency conditions, enhancing redundancy and resilience.”

The Minister also noted that the government’s fifth and final key reform is the transformation of BPL.

“As our insignia energy company, BPL must become an efficient utility provider, one that is able to not only deliver cost-effective, reliable, and resilient energy, but is also customer centric.

“To achieve this objective, we are relying on proven industry best practices, reports from our regulator URCA, and the advice and guidance of the board, executive management, unions, and staff members.”

She said the Equity Rate Adjustment initiative or ERA, which saw a reduction in the base tariff for residential consumers, continues to positively impact thousands of homes.

The Minister explained that the ‘Merry and Bright – Turn on Your Lights’ holiday reconnection campaign, which was implemented to assist disconnected residential customers, has so far benefitted over 190 families; and other initiatives and projects will be launched in the coming months.