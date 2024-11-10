Two homicides in Black Village in just 8 hours following a dispute with a landlord and his tenant… BOTH NOW DEAD!

Biker drops dead after falling off his bike Sunday….

Black Village landlord “Rasta” Burrows stabbed to death while in dispute with his tenant early Sunday morning.

NASSAU| The community of Black Village needs serious prayers after two homicides occurred in the community of Huyler Street just eight hours apart.

According to police the first fatal incident unfolded around 12:50am Sunday (Nov 10th) when landlord “Rasta” Burrows attempted to collect his rent from his 41-year-old tenant. A fight began with the tenant stabbing Burrows multiple times about the body. He died at his own place when the tenant (who we still cannot get a name) fled the crime scene.

A few hours later the bold tenant attempted to return to the home to retrieve his items in the building when he was attacked, beaten and stabbed multiple times by two relatives of the deceased landlord. He was taken to hospital where we understand he later succumbed.

Police have taken into custody two relatives of the deceased landlord (Rasta Burrows) in connection with this second fatal stabbing.

A few days ago a two brothers-in-law murdered each other after a violent domestic dispute. Then days later an uncle murdered his own nephew at a party in Bain Town. Yinner need JESUS AROUND HERE! Avoid conflicts like sin! Defuse the rage before these domestic disputes turn deadly! Pray for patience and PEACE!

But there is more, later Sunday a biker lost his life after falling off his bike. He fell off, stood following the incident, and then dropped dead on the scene. BP has warned bikers to avoid driving recklessly on the streets of the capital. Who listens?! The life you save will be your very own. Far too many reckless bikers are on the streets of the capital and something MUST BE DONE!

We report yinner decide.