ST. Anne’s Anglican Church member dies in his sleep this morning

Kevin Colebrooke

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of former Senior Sports Officer in the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, Mr Kevin Colebrooke.

Mr. Colebrooke died in his sleep at his residence in the Eastern area this morning. He never woke up.

He was a loyal, committed and faithful member of St Anne’s Anglican Church on the Holy High Church on the hill of Fox Hill. Just this past Sunday Mr Colebrooke read the lesson.

We offer condolences to his wife Permanent Secretary Cora Colebrooke , their two daughters and the entire Colebrooke family.

May his soul rest in peace.

