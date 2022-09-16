DOCTOR ACCUSED OF RAPING A WOMAN 12 YEARS AGO CONVICTED

PRISON HAS A DOCTOR IN ITS POPULATION

Dr. Gerald Forbes

Jurors convicted Dr. Gerald Forbes of raping a 20 year old woman back in March 2010.

The woman, who’s now in her early 30s, testified that Forbes forced himself on her in the bathroom of an office on New Providence.

She denied suggestions from defense lawyer Devard Francis that Forbes did not rape her, but that they had consensual sex.

According to Francis, the encounter was planned and they had exchanged “sexual” texts.

Forbes suggested that the woman falsely accused him of rape because she wanted money.