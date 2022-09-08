Statement from Government House on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Statement from The Governor-General His Excellency The Most Honourable Sir Cornelius A. Smith, ON, GCMG on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in Rawson Square as the Diamond Jubilee Exhibition opens downtown.

On behalf of the Government and People of The Bahamas, His Excellency The Most Honourable Sir Cornelius Smith, ON. GCMG, expresses deep sadness on learning of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In expressing his sadness, His Excellency recalls Her Majesty’s several visits to The Bahamas at which time she was joyfully received by our people.

His Excellency invites all Bahamians to join in prayer for the repose of the soul of Her Majesty, and for the bereaved members of the Royal Family.

8th September, 2022