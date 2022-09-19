Statement From The Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party On The Passing of Thelma McWeeney

Thelma McWeeney

STATEMENT| I was saddened to learn today of the passing of Thelma McWeeney, daughter of Pearl Cox, sister of George Cox, wife of William McWeeney, mother of Lady Eugenie Nuttall, Sean, Billy, Mary, Denny, Vincent, Peter and Paul McWeeney.

At 92, she goes to God with the accolades of having lived a long and fruitful life, making in her own quiet, calm and graceful way, the contribution to building up the life of The Bahamas.

On behalf of all colleagues, our officers and members, my wife and family, I extend my heartfelt condolences on her passing.

End