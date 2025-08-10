Statement from the Prime Minister on the Robinson Road and Market Street Shooting

OPM

STATEMENT: Yesterday, I was briefed by the Commissioner of Police on the tragic events that unfolded along Robinson Road and Market Street. Two young Bahamians, just 18 and 20 years old, lost their lives, and five more remain in hospital, some fighting for theirs.

While the police are making progress in driving down overall crime and choking off the supply of illegal firearms, there remain a few individuals determined to terrorize our streets. These are men who have no regard for human life and, at times, are willing to shoot innocent persons in the company or vicinity of their targets.

Criminals often bring danger to everyone around them. If you know your friends or persons in your community are involved in criminal activity, understand that your association with them or being in close proximity to them can cost you your life.

To the families, friends, and associates of the men responsible for yesterday’s violence—encourage them to surrender to the police. They know who they are. Do not shelter or protect anyone who is wreaking havoc in our communities. When you hide these individuals, you help them destroy lives and neighbourhoods. Your protection of them can also result in your life being lost.

Ann and I are praying for the families affected and for the recovery of those still in hospital.

Our streets belong to law-abiding Bahamians. The police will continue to maintain a visible and forceful presence in the area. We will not let those who choose violence dictate how our people live.

If you have information, I urge you to come forward. Contact the police at 502-9991 or 919. Together, we can take away the space in which these criminals operate and reclaim our communities for peace, safety, and hope.