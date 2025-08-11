Two Die in Abaco Traffic Fatality overnight…Steve Gardiner and Stanley McIntosh are the victims in that crash

Steve Gardiner and Stanley McIntosh are the victims in that Abaco fatal crash.

ABACO| Bahamian Track Star Steve Gardiner’s father, Steve Gardiner Sr has been identified as one of two persons who lost their life in a accident on the Island of Ababco Sunday evening.

Gardiner (senior), according to reports is alleged to have lost control of the truck and crashed into a utility pole near Treasure Cay.

The passenger in the truck was ejected from the vehicle one of his legs was severed. the fatal accident occurred shortly after 10pm Sunday evening, however it took officials and residents about two hours to extract the body of the driver from the truck.

The identity of the passenger is Stanley McIntosh jr. Condolences to Steve Gardiner junior and the rest of the Family and the McIntosh Family.