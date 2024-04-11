Statement on changes in Davis Government!

0
122

STATEMENT: The Office of The Prime Minister is pleased to announce that Senator Tyrell Young will be taking on new responsibilities within the Ministry of Agriculture while maintaining his role as a Senator. Additionally, Leroy Major will assume new responsibilities within the Davis Administration. Senator Young and Mr. Major have been pivotal in advancing our country’s agricultural sector.

We are confident their expertise and leadership will continue contributing to our administration’s Blueprint for Change.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR