Steady progress underway with New Bight Airport as PM Davis toured ongoing work…

PM Davis along with contractors at the New Bight Airport construction site.

CAT ISLAND| In just months from now the People of Cat Island will welcome the opening of a spanking new state-of -the-art airport to service major airlines to the island.

The new airport facility is one of several new airports presently under construction across the country as The Davis Government sets out a strategy for its re-election campaign.

Prime Minister Philip Davis was on the ground this week as he toured the ongoing construction at the New Bight Airport, reviewing progress on this critical infrastructure project for Cat Island.

Once completed, the airport will enhance connectivity and economic opportunities for residents and visitors.

Along with the new airport will come miles of new roads presently under construction.

