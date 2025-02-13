Police busy on Thursday as they investigate a drowning victim and a structural fire with human remains uncovered…

Woman in the road on East Street near Soldier Road Thursday evening.

NASSAU| Police have a busy tonight in the capital and BP is tracking and following all the incidents.

Right now (10:55pm) in the street on East Street South near Soldier Road a young woman is laying in the road with a blanket covering her body while a group of persons are praying over her. We don’t know if she was hit by a vehicle or just laying in the street due to mental illness. Something is happening there.

Then on Marathon Road near the headquarters of Island Wholesale a biker crashed on his moped. It is said the biker crashed, and then, dragged himself to the side of the street where EMS services arrived to assisted him. He survived that crash which left visible rubble from his bike in the road.

And if that was not enough BP arrived on the scene on WULFF Road near Moss Road near Windsor Park where there was a structural fire.

Fire Services arrived on the scene and extinguished the blaze. Sadly, the remains of an adult male was discovered in the ashes. Police have opened an investigation into the death as they gather information to determine the exact cause and identify him. Police are appealing to the community to share information in this latest incident.

Earlier today police were called to a resort on Paradise Island where a guest drowned. It was observed where police were taking statements from resort lifeguards and security teams as they worked to secure the scene.

We report yinner decide!