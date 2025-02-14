Bahamas Civil Aviation applauds Jet Nassau on International Accreditation

Bahamas Aviation commended Jet Nassau on its historic accreditation by the International Business Aviation Council. The award was celebrated at the aviation company located at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, on Friday, February 7, 2025. Pictured from left: Shervin Penn, Operations Manager, Jet Nassau; Paul Bevans, Chairman, Airport Authority; Petura Carter, Director, Marketing, Jet Nassau; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism; Tamicka Nixon, Front Desk Manager, Jet Nassau; Charles Bowe, General Manager of Jet Nassau; and Peter Rutherford, General Manager, Airport Authority. (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer said Jet Nassau’s receiving the ‘International Standard for Business Aircraft Handlers’ accreditation speaks to the intention of The Bahamas becoming a leader in aviation in the region.

Jet Nassau, a Bahamian fixed based operator (FBO) became the first in the Caribbean to receive the IS-BAH accreditation, the Certification of Recognition was issued by the International Business Aviation Council.

The award was celebrated at the aviation company located at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, on Friday, February 7, 2025. Jet Nassau was also recognized by Gulfstream – a General Dynamics company – for completing Gulfstream ground handling and servicing training.

On hand bringing congratulatory remarks was Dr. Romer, who is also the Deputy Director General of Tourism.

Dr. Romer spoke of how the National Aviation Strategic Plan, which was launched in 2023, includes strengthening strategic partnerships with Bahamian FBOs, to improve tourism growth and passenger safety.

“When we look at our overall tourism growth and performance, the percentage of private aviation might appear to be small, but the value they bring to stopover arrivals is significant. They bring high value clients to our destination, and what we see today is as a result of strategic planning,” he said.

According to Dr. Romer, the department not only endeavours to strengthen strategic partnerships and relationships, but also has been laser-focused on operational efficiency and also improving safety and security.

“We have challenged all of our various aviation agencies and our stakeholders to look at the global best practices, to pursue them, to model them, and to mirror them to the benefit of the travelling public.”

He noted that the award — first given to a Caribbean FBO — demonstrates safety standards in Bahamian aviation.

“This particular recognition is not just the first for The Bahamas, but it’s the first for the region, and that speaks about how we have been intentional about positioning The Bahamas as the regional leader in aviation,” said Dr. Romer.

He affirmed that private aviation companies bring high-end clients into the destination and are a valuable part of the tourism industry.

In this vein, Charles Bowe, General Manager of Jet Nassau is confident of Jet Nassau’s being certified to handle all types of corporate aircraft globally.

Jet Nassau is a family-owned and family-operated company with more than 25 years of expertise in Aviation.