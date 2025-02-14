Spelman College Math Professor found dead in Georgia – AMERICA HAS PROBLEMS!

Math Professor Joycelyn Wilson

Atlanta| Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed that Joycelyn Wilson, a respected mathematics professor at Spelman College, was found deceased on Sunday morning following the discovery of an empty boat circling Lake Oconee. Lake Oconee stretches from Eatonton to Madison in Georgia.

Wilson’s body was located using sonar equipment around 10 a.m. on Sunday. Meanwhile, the search continues for Gary Jones, identified by Westminster Schools as a faculty member and the school’s varsity girls’ and boys’ track and field coach. A close friend of Jones disclosed to Atlanta News First that he and Wilson were engaged and had recently reconnected after attending Clark Atlanta University together.