Traffic Fatality Queen’s Highway near Chris Brown Boulevard last night…

file photo

ELEUTHERA| Police are investigating a deadly traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, February 15, 2025, along Queen’s Highway near Chris Brown Boulevard.

According to reports, officers responded to calls about a burning vehicle around 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a green jeep fully engulfed in flames in a bushy area, with a snapped utility pole nearby.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, officers found a burned body a short distance from the vehicle. A doctor later visited the scene and confirmed the victim’s death.