The FNM: Half Delusional, Half Outrage Merchants, Complete Idiots

The Great Pretender Michael Pintard and crew

Dear BP,

As the FNM continues its desperate but futile attempts to rebrand itself, we Bahamians await its latest lie. It is as if, in their delusional state, they believe that the Bahamian people have forgotten the dumpster fire they created because of their heartless, incompetent governance. They have convinced themselves that we have forgotten the oppressive COVID lockdowns during which we watched over five hundred Bahamians die and survivors housed in tents in the rain and cold.

They have forgotten that Bahamians were prosecuted for going out to get water to bathe their sick relatives while their friends, family, and lovers were attending weddings, and their foreign benefactors were allowed to bury their pets. All the while, human beings, parents, friends, families, and loved ones could not be appropriately mourned and buried.

If you detect a theme here, that’s because there’s a theme here. Psychologists have warned victims for years that abusers never change. They only change the part of your body they damage; no punches to the face, only to the abdomen. The FNM are abusers with a track record to prove it. They abused the Dorian survivors, alive and dead. They abused the feeding program; they abused the COVID visa system. They abused the financial system of the Bahamas. Now, they seek to harm our intelligence by claiming that there is no economic boom in the country and that the malaise in Freeport is the PLP’s fault. Indeed, if you suspend your grip on reality, you might believe their lies as some delusional persons do. The truth is that in their last maladministration, the FNM had three cabinet ministers in Grand Bahama. Yet they are complaining that the PLP must do this, and thus, all things left undone by their three Grand Bahama cabinet ministers.

To say that the FNM is a grouping of delusional, incompetent knaves needs no repetition. They have proven themselves to be inept, abusive, haughty, and narcissistic in the past, no matter who led them. All that Bahamians need to remember is that we were abused in the past by the FNM. Abusers never change; only the lies and inducements they use to get into our confidence only to repeat their abusive behaviour.

But the risk is on you if you believe a leopard can change its spots.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown