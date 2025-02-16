Davis Government set to deliver on Land Grants and stop the long backlog of applications…

Prime Minister Philip E. Davis KC

NASSAU| The Davis Government is settled and determined to deal with the backlog of land applications in the country and, from our information, has set out to deliver land numbers following years of backlog.

Now this is not sitting well with some FNM goons deep inside the Lands and Surveys department who for years have stalled and blocked Bahamians from being granted land in the country.

Some in the FNM – using the newspapers – believe the granting of land is wrong. They have circulated articles with the hope that the Davis Government will slow down supporting Bahamians.

Now,even though the FNM wants the land granting to stop, BP’s information inside the government is that NO PROPERTY HAS YET BEEN GRANTED – so why the mischief by these wutless FNMs?

Well, they know that, as Davis fixes the backlogs and lifts up Bahamians with land, jobs and homeownership, the FNM knows the harder their climb will be to take to their case to Bahamians.

The FNMs know they will have another long term in opposition as they sink deeper into a leadership crisis.

We report yinner decide!