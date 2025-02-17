PASTA” caught in a secret affair with the Minister’s wife – leaving the church in shock and disappointment!

file photo

NASSAU| A local church in the Bahamas is cutting a movie and, from what we hear from things coming out of the “new church”, all is not well!

Sources tell us the Church’s Senior “Pasta” has been caught deep in a love triangle with the wife of a junior minister.

The wife of the minister, whose training is in the armed forces, is said to have a reputation for having plenty of spice and has since sent her loving minister husband into a deep depression over the love affair.

A few months back, the Senior “Pasta” went on an extended leave from the church to the US, which is where he was when the news broke some weeks ago. The minister, on the other hand, has vanished from the church like houdini and has not been seen in the weeks since the affair was discovered.

Now some believe the news could make the big screens (Hollywood) as church members are now calling for the removal of the “PASTA” from the church. But there is one problem. The “PASTA” has no real assistant and thus, with weak spiritual leadership, the flock will have no leader to look to.

The group some months back broke away from an established church in the Bahamas dragging away more than half of the church membership. But sadly, now that the flock feels betrayed. and in the wilderness, they now don’t know what to do.

But how did the “PASTA” end up with another Minister’s wife? Last we heard “Pasta” was living in a luxury condo with the male choir director.

Anyway, all we say is this: DA CHURCH IS IN A MESS as BP lifts the tambourine, shouting: “WHAT IN DA HELL IS THIS?!”

We report yinner decide!