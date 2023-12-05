Strong Sales Mark Launch of ALIV Events App Amid Payment Challenges

File

NASSAU, Bahamas — The recent launch of the ALIV Events App, a groundbreaking initiative for ticket sales in the Bahamas, witnessed robust sales on its first day. The app, designed to streamline the purchase of tickets for major events including the iconic Junkanoo, has been met with enthusiastic response from the public.

Despite the strong sales, users experienced some challenges with payment transactions. The ALIV team has acknowledged these issues and is actively working to resolve them promptly. They assure users that enhancing the app’s functionality and user experience remains a key priority.

In regards to ticket allocations for events such as the Junkanoo parade, it is important to note that these are solely governed by the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP). While the ALIV Events App serves as a platform for purchasing tickets, JCNP retains full control over the allocation process.

This new digital approach by ALIV, in partnership with the JCNP, marks a significant step towards integrating technology with cultural festivities, aiming to make the experience more accessible and enjoyable for all.