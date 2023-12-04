Annual Visit by Mother Pratt Governor-General at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre

Pictured from left: Dr. Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director, PHA, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness, Her Excellency The Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Mr. Andrew Edwards, Chairman PHA Board of Directors, Mrs. Sandra Mortimer-Russell, Hospital Administrator, SRC and Pastor Stephen G. Duncombe, Chaplain, SRC.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Public Hospitals Authority held their Annual Governor-General’s Visit, which was conducted this year by Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, under the theme ‘A Shining Star of Health, Help, Hope and Healing’ at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre on Monday December 4, 2023.

Sandilands Staff Chorale



Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, cuts the ribbon of the Newly Renovated Garden donated by Donald and Deborah Archer following the Annual Service at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre on Monday, December 4, 2023.

BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson

Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General unveils the cornerstone at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre on Monday, December 4, 2023.

BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson

