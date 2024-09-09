Teen biker without any valid license to be on the streets killed in crash near  GO-SLOW-Bend West Bay Street…

A teen has become the country’s 54th traffic fatality victim.

NASSAU| Traffic Police are once again warning motorists on the streets to drive with caution as the country records the 54th traffic crash – this time near Go-Slow-Bend in Western New Providence near the Foreign Affairs Office.

BP understands the crash happened when an SUV, driven and registered by a Court of Appeal Judge, was driving along West Bay Street, traveling north, while turning near Coral Drive, when he turned on his left turning signal in an attempt to enter a parking lot.

As he attempted to turn, he reportedly felt a collision, and then witnessed a motorcyclist crash into a nearby residence’s gate. The biker was just a teen who crashed into a wall.

Police reported that the motorcyclist was found unresponsive and without any helmet or biker’s gear. He also had no valid license to be on the streets! WHAT IS THIS?!

We also know, according to the victim’s friends on the scene, he was warned not to ride today and to stay off the streets.

From BP records, this latest incident records the 7th traffic fatality in 14 days with one just last Monday taking the lives of three brothers in that Milo Butler SUV CRASH!

We report yinner decide