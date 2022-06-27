Teen raped in ward bathroom at PMH

PMH.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Princess Margaret Hospital last week.

The Public Hospitals Authority, in a statement, said the alleged incident happened on June 24th.

“Per our policy, this matter has been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for investigation and an internal inquiry is underway into the alleged incident.”

“The PHA remains committed to the delivery of safe, quality care to all our patients, especially minors. Any further inquires with respect to this matter should be referred to the appropriate authorities.”

Two sources who were not authorised to speak on the matter confirmed the alleged victim was a girl.

The alleged incident comes after a video circulated of what appears to be a man snorting drugs in a room at the hospital.

“The Public Hospitals Authority wishes to remind the public of our safety protocols and policies,” the PHA said in a separate statement on the video.