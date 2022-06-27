Armed American gets $10,000 bail and released from jail after pleading guilty!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| An American who was arrested at the A Leonard Thompson International Airport on Abaco after he was caught with .380 pistol with five live rounds has been released on bail.

Ronald Morehead Jr, who was unrepresented at the time of his arraignment pleaded guilty to being in possession of the unlicensed weapon and was sentenced to one year in prison for his crime.

Late Friday afternoon Morehead Jr, who has a serious type 1 diabetic condition and is said to need 24-hour monitoring was released from the Department of Corrections on a $10,000 bail. He was not being kept in the main prison population anyway.

His bail application does not restrict him from traveling or leaving the country where we know he will never return. And if he fails to return on his appeal the Crown will keep his $10,000 cash bail. Yinner see how guns keep getting into the country?!

Well what is this?

We report yinner decide!